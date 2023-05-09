DENVER, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer travel is about to get wild as ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines ( ULCC) today dropped the price of its GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass™ to $499 per person, a $500 savings over the retail price of $999, through May 31 or while supplies last. The GoWild! Summer Pass is valid for unlimited travel now through Sept. 30, 2023, and includes access to more than 75 U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico and St. Thomas in the U.S.V.I., and international destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.



“At Frontier, we are committed to making travel affordable and there is no better value in the industry for leisure travel than the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president, commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Since we launched the pass three weeks ago, many GoWild! pass holders have already taken multiple trips for reasons ranging from visits with family and friends, to spontaneous day trips, to exploring new destinations throughout the U.S. and beyond. This is why we are expanding our offer and temporarily dropping the price so more people can take advantage of this new way of flying.”

Also launched today is a new early booking promotion for Summer and Annual GoWild! Pass holders. Pass holders can visit FlyFrontier.com between now and May 16 to book flights for travel through June 8 without the standard advance reservation window of one day prior to departure for domestic travel and 10 days prior to departure for international travel. Pass holders are encouraged to book now as seats are limited, promotional booking availability is on a first-come, first-served basis, and blackout dates apply – not all flights will be available. New pass holders can book travel immediately following their pass purchase. For each GoWild! flight, pass holders pay $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees, and charges at the time of booking.

“Every day, GoWild! pass holders enjoy spontaneous trips to Las Vegas, Orlando, Miami, Puerto Rico, Cancun, and dozens of other destinations across Frontier’s network,” Shurz continued. “Frontier’s GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass makes dreams of affordable spontaneous travel a reality. The GoWild! Pass is a great fit - and a great gift - for anyone with flexibility in their summer travel plans, including students and new graduates, teachers, families, friends, retirees, solo travelers, remote workers and individuals in long distance relationships. It is also a great value for small businesses and frequent flyers. We are thrilled to offer the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass for just $499 to put summer travel dreams within reach.”

Special $499 Limited-Time Pricing for the 2023 GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass

Consumers can purchase the GoWild! 2023 Summer Pass at the limited-time price of $499 now through May 31, while supplies last, by visiting FlyFrontier.com; quantities are limited. The GoWild! 2023-24 Annual Pass, for travel through May 2, 2024, is available for $1999. Both passes include access to more than 75 U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico and St. Thomas in the U.S.V.I., and international destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.

Early Booking Promotion Through May 16 for Travel Through June 8

The Ultimate Way to Save on Frontier

GoWild! pass holders can enjoy the ultimate in savings on Frontier by signing up for the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard™. All card holders receive priority boarding and, upon attaining elite status, a complimentary carry-on bag and pre-assigned seat selection.

Here's how the GoWild! Pass works:

Buy the GoWild! Pass Login to your FRONTIER Miles account Search & Book on flyfrontier.com. For each flight, you'll pay $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees, and charges at the time of booking. When you book, you can also purchase options like bags, seats, and other ancillary products, for each flight to customize your travel. Fly! Repeat and book an unlimited number of flights for as long as your pass is valid



“For the limited-time price of only $499, the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass offers exceptional value and the opportunity to explore amazing destinations throughout the U.S., Mexico, Caribbean and Latin America,” said Shurz.

GoWild! Pass holders will enjoy access to a variety of benefits on Frontier, including:

An unlimited number of flights during the period your pass is valid

Access to all U.S. and international destinations Frontier serves

Travel that will keep your miles from expiring

One low price for pass access

Confirmed bookings the day before flight departure for domestic travel and 10 days before flight departure for international travel (booking is confirmed earlier for GoWild! special promotions)



Important things to know about the GoWild Pass:

Flights are now available to book and fly

Non-promotional flights can be booked and confirmed the day before flight departure for domestic travel and 10 days before flight departure for international travel

Flights must be booked at flyfrontier.com

Flights are subject to blackout periods

Flights do not include any add-on products like bags or seats

Access to all domestic and international destinations Frontier serves

Taxes, fees and charges apply at the time of booking

A fare of $0.01 will be charged for each segment booked

Flights and seats are subject to availability; last seat availability is not guaranteed

Travel is not eligible to earn miles or status

Travel qualifies as activity and will extend your Frontier Miles expiration

The GoWild! Pass is non-transferable. The passholder is the only allowed passenger to travel with GoWild! Pass privileges

Your Pass will automatically renew unless you cancel

You must be 18 years or older and a resident of the United States to purchase the GoWild! Pass. The pass holder may be under the age of 18 but must be a resident of the United States. Pass holders under the age of 13 must be enrolled by their parent or legal guardian. Children under the age of 15 years old must travel accompanied by a passenger who is at least 15 years old.

For full terms and conditions (including blackout periods) and to purchase the GoWild! Pass, click here.

About Frontier Airlines:

Frontier Airlines ( ULCC) is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates 120 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to Frontier’s continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by available seat miles (ASMs) per fuel gallon consumed. With 225 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.