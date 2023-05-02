Doc Popcorn Releases New Limited-Time ¡Hola! Churros Flavor Just in Time for Cinco De Mayo

PADUCAH, Ky., May 2, 2023

New Spanish-inspired flavor is available for a limited time only at the world's largest popcorn franchise retailer

PADUCAH, Ky., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Doc Popcorn, the world's largest fresh-popped popcorn franchise retailer revealed its latest limited-time flavor - ¡Hola! Churros – in partnership with parent company J&J Snack Foods. ¡Hola! Churros is the company's master brand for its broad portfolio of churro products. This new limited-edition flavor will give consumers nationwide an invitation to experience a delicious global treat, in a new crunchy format that will delight the palate and transport the senses.

Available now through summer at all participating Doc Popcorn locations nationwide and online at docpopcorn.com, ¡Hola! Churros is a cinnamon and sugar flavored popcorn combining Doc Popcorn's freshly popped crunch with ¡Hola! Churros' authentic Spanish-style churro flavor. This limited-time flavor is gluten-free and kosher certified and is perfect for an anytime snack, sweet dessert, or warm weather treat.

"When we acquired the Doc Popcorn brand last year, this is exactly the type of collaboration we had in mind," said Dan Fachner, President & CEO at J&J Snack Foods. "Translating the authentic, sweet and sugary flavor profile of ¡Hola! Churros into a crunchy, freshly popped popcorn is a snack lover's dream come true. The ¡Hola! Churros Doc Popcorn flavor mimics that sweetness we all crave, in a convenient, on-the-go format."

The new limited-time flavor joins Doc Popcorn's expansive portfolio of gourmet popcorn including Triple White Cheddar, Klassic Kettle, Sweet Butter, Cheesy Cheddar, Better Butter, Caramel Bliss®, Hoppin' Jalapeno, Apple Crisp, Denver Mix™, and Simple POP™. Flavors vary by season and location. As a better-for-you snack option, Doc Popcorn creates its own proprietary flavor blends using high quality ingredients free of trans fat, MSG, artificial colors and preservatives.

Doc Popcorn has mobile carts, kiosks and in-line stores around the world. In 2022, Doc Popcorn was acquired by J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF), a leader and innovator in the snack food industry for over 50 years.

For more information about Doc Popcorn, including franchise opportunities, visit www.docpopcorn.com and for images of ¡Hola! Churros, please click here.

About Doc Popcorn
Using whole grain kernels, proprietary flavor blends and other high-quality ingredients, Doc Popcorn handcrafts a wide variety of fresh-popped specialty flavors of popcorn free of trans fat, MSG, artificial colors and preservatives. Born in Boulder, Colo., Doc Popcorn started franchising in 2009. For more information and to inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit www.docpopcorn.com.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snacks and beverages for foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cake fries, and several bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. Founded in 1971, J&J Snack Foods has achieved forty-eight years of consistent sales and financial growth, evolving into a billion-dollar publicly traded company with seventeen manufacturing facilities and more than 4,200 employees across the country. For more information, please visit www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company

SOURCE Doc Popcorn

