NASCAR Driver Chase Elliott will be back behind the wheel of the UniFirst No. 9 Chevy for Sunday's race in Kansas

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 2, 2023

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation(

NYSE:UNF, Financial), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, in partnership with 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports, will be at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 7 as Chase Elliott returns to the helm of the UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. The race begins at 3 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

2023_PR_Nascar_RACE_5_7__1.jpg

The UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet made its 2023 NASCAR season debut in March with road racing standout Jordan Taylor behind the wheel while the 2020 Cup Series champion and five-time NASCAR most popular driver Chase Elliott was recovering from his leg injury. Upon returning to action in mid-April, Elliott was also named to the list of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers. The recognition came after he posted a top-10 finish at Martinsville Speedway in his first race back since missing time with his injury.

"We couldn't be more excited to have our champ, Chase Elliott, back in the driver's seat of the UniFirst Chevy," said David Katz, UniFirst Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing. "Chase is an extremely talented driver and it's always thrilling to see him perform. We're all looking forward to watching him pick up right where he left off. We'd also like to thank Jordan Taylor for an exciting run at COTA."

Elliott and the No. 9 team have one win at Kansas, coming in the fall of 2018. In 14 total starts at the 1.5-mile oval, the 27-year-old driver has tallied 197 laps led and earned an average finish of 11.2. In addition to his victory, Elliott has amassed six top-five results and eight top-10s.

"I'm looking forward to climbing back inside the UniFirst Chevy this weekend," said Elliott "Kansas is a place where we've had some great runs in the past. Hopefully we can put on an exciting race on Sunday and give the fans and everyone at UniFirst something to cheer for when it comes down to the final laps."

The 2023 NASCAR season marks the seventh year of UniFirst's multi-year partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, and it's the third year that the company is serving as a sponsor of the No. 9 team. UniFirst continues to be the Official Workwear Provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team, as well as to its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group.

For more information, visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst
Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst both partners with leading brands and manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com.

About Hendrick Motorsports
Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (295) and laps led (more than 77,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 39 different seasons, including an active streak of 38 in a row (1986-2023). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

UniFirst_Corporation_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE87304&sd=2023-05-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nascar-driver-chase-elliott-will-be-back-behind-the-wheel-of-the-unifirst-no-9-chevy-for-sundays-race-in-kansas-301813009.html

SOURCE UniFirst Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE87304&Transmission_Id=202305020957PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE87304&DateId=20230502
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.