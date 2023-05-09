Paperclip Mojo Patented Technology Reduces Manual Data Entry for Client by 31%

Mojo has enabled Advisors Excel to automate data entry with accuracy and efficiency

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCPJ) announced today that its Mojo service has helped a large client optimize its data entry. Advisors Excel, an Independent Marketing Organization (IMO) and Brokerage General Agency (BGA), has reduced their manual data entry by 31% since the beginning of 2023.

Advisors Excel still handles a large amount of paper applications as well as e-applications that do not deliver a data feed to their agency management system. Mojo not only handles their paper applications but also some of their e-apps, bridging the disconnect between the e-app and back-office processing.

“Based on my numbers, pre-Mojo we were at 57% of our business having to be manually entered by our team and at the end of March we cut that number down to 26%,” said Jill Martin, VP of New Business Operations at Advisors Excel. “That is a 31% improvement, freeing up more time for our team! Our team has noticed a significant decrease of burden each month since using the Paperclip Mojo service.”

Mojo uniquely combines machine learning and crowdsourced human intelligence to transcribe, translate and interpret data, both handwriting and text, with patented technology that achieves a 99.9% accuracy rate. Clients avoid typing and indexing, saving case managers valuable time. Mojo fully integrates with popular agency management systems for case creation and auto filing of documents into their document archives.

“Mojo provides the opportunity for our customers to do more with less, freeing up valuable resources to do what they need to: servicing customers, not data entry,” said Suzy Tuck, Paperclip SVP of Sales. “Within the first month, our customers can quickly see a difference in their efficiency. And just like Advisors Excel, within a few months they can see huge improvements.”

Research shows that manual data entry results in more errors, costs more money, and takes a lot of time and effort.

“I am looking forward to what the coming months bring for further optimization,” Martin said. “The goal is to eliminate all the manual data entry with the help of Mojo.”

About Paperclip, Inc.
Paperclip is a proven technology partner that continues to revolutionize content and document management, and data security for Fortune 1,000 companies worldwide. Every second of every day, our innovative solutions are securely processing, transcribing, storing, and communicating sensitive content across the internet. Maximizing efficiency to save millions annually, while maintaining absolute security and compliance. For more information, visit paperclip.com.

About Advisors Excel
Advisors Excel is an Independent Marketing Organization (IMO) and Brokerage General Agency (BGA), specializing in marketing planning, sales techniques, fixed indexed annuities, creative services, insurance, lead generation, case design, business processing, and product knowledge. They have a comprehensive portfolio of financial services, processing life, Medicare, annuities, and wealth management. For more information, visit advisorsexcel.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Megan Brandow
Paperclip, Inc.
[email protected]
585.727.0983

