Spruce+Biosciences%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences taking place in May.

The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Date: May 15-16, 2023

Format: Fireside+chat (May 15, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET) and 1x1 meetings

2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Date: May 16-17, 2023

Format: Fireside+chat (May 17, 2023 at 3:05 p.m. ET) and 1x1 meetings

Interested parties can access the webcast for each conference presentation from the Events section of the company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.sprucebiosciences.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available after the conclusion of the live presentations for approximately 30 days.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need. Spruce is initially developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). Spruce is also developing tildacerfont for women suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) with primary adrenal androgen excess. To learn more, visit www.sprucebiosciences.com and follow us on Twitter @Spruce_Bio, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005399/en/