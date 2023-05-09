SuRo Capital Corp. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuRo Capital Corp. (“SuRo Capital”) ( SSSS) today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the close of the U.S. market on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Management will hold a conference call and webcast for investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call access number for U.S. participants is 866-580-3963, and the conference call access number for participants outside the U.S. is +1 786-697-3501. The conference ID number for both access numbers is 0401553. Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call from the "Investor Relations" section of SuRo Capital’s website at www.surocap.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 12 months following the live presentation.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed until 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on May 16, 2023 by dialing 866-583-1035 (U.S.) or +44 (0) 20 3451 9993 (International) and using conference ID number 0401553.

About SuRo Capital Corp.

SuRo Capital Corp. ( SSSS) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. SuRo Capital is headquartered in New York, NY and has offices in San Francisco, CA. Connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and at www.surocap.com.

Contact

SuRo Capital Corp.
(212) 931-6331
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgzMDM4MSM1NTcwODQ4IzIwMDQ0ODM=
SuRo-Capital-Corp-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.