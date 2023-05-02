Purple to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023

LEHI, Utah, May 2, 2023

LEHI, Utah, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure® Mattress," will report first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET. The Company will hold a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (844) 825-9789 (domestic) or (412) 317-5180 (international). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at investors.purple.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until May 24, 2023, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the Conference ID: 10178324. Please note participants must enter the conference identification number in order to access the replay. After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the investor relations section of the Company's website for 30 days.

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 30 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com.

