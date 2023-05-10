Imperial reports voting results for election of directors

2 hours ago
Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) announced at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 2, 2023, that each of the seven nominees proposed as directors of the company and listed in its management proxy circular dated March 16, 2023 were elected as directors. A total of 531,116,532 shares (90.92 percent of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy. The percentage of shares represented at the meeting that were voted to elect the individual directors are set out below:

Nominee:

For:

Against:

D.W. (David) Cornhill

477,220,521

51,359,878

B.W. (Bradley) Corson

522,575,825

6,004,574

M.R. (Matthew) Crocker

502,024,025

26,556,374

S.R. (Sharon) Driscoll

526,032,840

2,547,559

J. (John) Floren

528,279,988

300,411

G.J. (Gary) Goldberg

528,282,636

297,763

M.C. (Miranda) Hubbs

515,973,536

12,601,009

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada’s energy resources. As Canada’s largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

