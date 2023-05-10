Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium's Annual General Meeting

34 minutes ago
LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Ternium S.A. (

NYSE:TX, Financial) announced that its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 2, 2023, approved all resolutions on its agenda.

Among other resolutions adopted, the shareholders approved the consolidated financial statements and unconsolidated annual accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the proposed annual dividend of $0.27 per share ($2.70 per ADS). The annual dividend include the interim dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.90 per ADS) paid in November 2022. A net dividend of $0.18 per share ($1.80 per ADS) will be paid on May 10, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023.

The annual general meeting resolved to reduce the number of directors to eight and approved the re-election of Mr. Roberto Bonatti, Mr. Carlos Alberto Condorelli, Mr. Vincent Robert Gilles Decalf, Ms. Gioia Ghezzi, Ms. Lorenza Martinez Trigueros, Mr. Daniel Agustín Novegil, Mr. Gianfelice Mario Rocca and Mr. Paolo Rocca as members of the board of directors. All board members will hold office until the meeting that will be convened to decide on the 2023 accounts. The meeting also re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers, Societé coopérative, Cabinet de révision agréé, as Ternium's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

The board of directors subsequently re-appointed Mr. Paolo Rocca as its chairman, Mr. Daniel Agustín Novegil as vice-chairman and Mr. Máximo Vedoya as Ternium's chief executive officer. The board of directors also confirmed and re-appointed Mr. Vincent Robert Gilles Decalf and Ms. Gioia Ghezzi and appointed Ms. Lorenza Martinez Trigueros as members of Ternium's audit committee, with Mr. Decalf to continue to chair the committee. All three members of the audit committee qualify as independent directors under the Company's articles of association.

For a summary of the resolutions adopted at the meetings, please see the report on Form 6-K submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products and other factors beyond Ternium's control.

About Ternium

Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Sebastián Martí

Ternium - Investor Relations

+1 (866) 890 0443
+54 (11) 4018 8389
www.ternium.com

