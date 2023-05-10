Fisk Electric Awarded $41 Million Electrical Subcontract for a New Hospital Tower in South Florida

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Fisk Electric Company, has been awarded a subcontract valued at approximately $41 million by Robins & Morton, the project’s general contractor, for the electrical component of the new Gloria Drummond Patient Tower at the Boca Raton Regional Hospital in South Florida.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005346/en/

Gloria_Drummond_Patient_Tower_at_Boca_Raton_Regional_Hospital.jpg

New Patient Tower Part of Historic Expansion Now Underway at Boca Raton Regional Hospital (Credit: Baptist Health South Florida)

This new nine-story patient tower will include 184 all-private patient rooms, state-of-the-art surgical suites, including 20 operating rooms, critical care units and pharmacy. It will also house the Michelle and Michael Hagerty Center for Graduate Medical Education, more than doubling the current education space and helping recruit and retain top medical school graduates. The tower will encompass more than 417,000 square feet and will expand the hospital to more than 1.08 million square feet. The Gloria Drummond Patient Tower is a major piece of Boca Raton Regional Hospital’s transformation that will further enhance care for the growing South Florida community. The project is pursuing both a LEED sustainability certification and WELL certification. That will make the Gloria Drummond Patient Tower one of the first hospital facilities in Florida to receive WELL certification, a performance-based global standard for certifying health and well-being in the built environment.

Work has already commenced with substantial completion anticipated in July 2025. The contract value will be included in the Company’s second-quarter 2023 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230503005346r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005346/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.