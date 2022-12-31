GOLD FIELDS PUBLISHES ITS SUITE OF ANNUAL REPORTS

JOHANNESBURG, May 3, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (

JSE:GFI, Financial) (NYSE: GFI) today published its suite of annual reports on its website for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

Gold Fields' suite of annual reports includes the Integrated Annual Report 2022 (IAR), the statutory Annual Financial Report 2022 (AFR), including the Governance Report, containing the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, the Notice to Shareholders of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the 2022 Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Supplement and the 2022 Climate Change Report. The relevant documents will also be posted to shareholders on or about 4 April 2023. Gold Fields has also filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the US Securities Exchange Commission and published the Form 20-F on its website.

Full media release is available on the company website: www.goldfields.com

Enquiries

Investors
Avishkar Nagaser
Tel: +27 11 562-9775
Mobile: +27 82 312 8692
Email : [email protected]

Thomas Mengel
Tel: +27 11 562 9849
Mobile: +27 72 493 5170
Email: [email protected]

Media
Sven Lunsche
Tel: +27 11 562-9763
Mobile: +27 83 260 9279
Email: [email protected]

Notes to editors

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, South Africa, Ghana (including the Asanko JV) and Peru and one project in Chile. We have total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.40Moz, proved and probable gold Mineral Reserves of 46.1Moz, measured and indicated gold Mineral Resources of 31.1Moz (excluding Mineral Reserves) and inferred Gold Mineral Resources of 11.2Moz excluding Mineral Reserves). Our shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and our American depositary shares trade on the New York Exchange (NYSE).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

