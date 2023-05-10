Planet 13 Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(

OTCQX:PLNHF, Financial) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on May 15, 2023, aftermarket.

Planet 13 will host a conference call on May 15, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its first quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights, strategy, and outlook. The call will be chaired by Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, and Dennis Logan, CFO.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: May 15, 2023 | Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Participant Dial-in: Toll Free: 888-506-0062 or International: 973-528-0011. Access Code: 660024

Replay Dial-in: Toll Free: 877-481-4010 or International: 919-882-2331. Replay Passcode: 48361

Listen to webcast: Link

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and in Orange County, California. Planet 13 also holds a medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida and a dispensing license in the Chicago-region of Illinois. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

For further inquiries, please contact:
LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations
[email protected]

Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler
Co-Chief Executive Officers
[email protected]

SOURCE: Planet 13 Holdings



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752601/Planet-13-Announces-Release-Date-of-First-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results

img.ashx?id=752601

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.