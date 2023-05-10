BrainsWay to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 17, 2023

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results as well as operational highlights before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Time:8:30 AM Eastern Time
United States:877-407-3982
International:201-493-6780
Conference ID:13738617
Webcast:https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1613817&tp_key=17843474e5

The conference call will be broadcast live and will be available for replay for 30 days on the Company’s website, https://investors.brainsway.com/events-and-presentations/event-calendar. Please access the Company’s website at least 10 minutes ahead of the conference call to register.

About BrainsWay
BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal clinical studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Burlington, MA and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

Contacts:
BrainsWay:
Scott Areglado
SVP and Chief Financial Officer
617-771-2287
[email protected]

Investors:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors LLC
(212) 915-2578
[email protected]

