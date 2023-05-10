2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 5:00 p.m. ET

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. ( OSUR) has scheduled its regular earnings conference call covering 2023 first quarter financial results and certain business developments for 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

May 10, 2023 schedule:

4:05 p.m. ET – 2023 first quarter financial results press release will be distributed.

Prior to the call - To participate in the teleconference, go to the following link to register and the teleconference number and a pin number for the teleconference will be sent to you:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1408073fde3e47ab889cfdc791e65ccf

5:00 p.m. ET - Conference call and simultaneous webcast begins.

The conference call will also be available via webcast, and may be accessed on the investor relations page of OraSure’s website, www.orasure.com. Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access, 10 minutes prior to the call.

If you are unable to participate, the webcast will be archived on OraSure’s website shortly after the call has ended and will be available for 14 days.

Investor Contact:Media Contact:
Scott Gleason Amy Koch
SVP Investor Relations & Corp. Communications Director Corporate Communications
484-425-0588484-523-1815
[email protected][email protected]
ti?nf=ODgzMDQ4OSM1NTcxMTU1IzIwMDg0MzM=
OraSure-Technologies-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.