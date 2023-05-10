PALO ALTO, Calif. and MIAMI, Fla., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. ( KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, research, and development of innovative treatments for Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders, today announced its CEO, Tiago Reis Marques, and its VP of Business Development, Mathew Lazarus will participate in the EF Hutton Global Conference, held in New York City, May 10-11, taking one-on-one meetings during Wednesday May 10, 2023.



About the EF Hutton Global Conference

The conference will feature senior executives from approximately 150 private and public companies from a wide variety of sectors, including Consumer & Retail, Energy & Infrastructure, Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Industrials, Real Estate, Gaming & Lodging, Sustainability, and Technology, Media & Telecommunications. EF Hutton will be showcasing dynamic public and private companies across multiple sectors in an intimate conference setting, utilizing an impactful and productive one-on-one format. This comprehensive, two-day event provides company executives and investors the opportunity to interact with each other in a friendly, high-energy environment.

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea Therapeutics is a biotechnology company primarily focused on the discovery, research and development of innovative treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. With an experienced team of experts in the fields of neuroscience and psychopharmacology, Pasithea is developing new molecular entities for the treatment of neurological disorders, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) and Noonan syndrome.

