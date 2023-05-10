In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) – the leading online behavioral health company – kicked off their ‘Celebrate Every Step’ campaign in partnership with Michael Phelps to raise awareness for the positive outcomes of therapy.

The ‘Celebrate Every Step’ campaign highlights Talkspace members sharing their authentic stories about the ways therapy has helped them become healthier and happier.

For decades, many Americans have avoided seeking mental health support, fearing the negative stigmas attached to therapy, or due to the many barriers that exist to receiving care. But the times seem to be changing: a new survey that Talkspace conducted of its community indicates that more people are talking candidly about mental health, with 81% of respondents reporting that they believe people are more open to going to therapy than they were pre-pandemic, and 65% of respondents reporting that they’re more likely to discuss their mental health with friends than they were pre-pandemic.

“Therapy helped save my life,” said Michael Phelps. “Prioritizing my mental health has given me the chance to become a better version of myself – from improving communication skills to changing negative emotions. I’m excited to help support Talkspace’s ‘Celebrate Every Step’ campaign, as it recognizes people who are courageously sharing their experiences with therapy, which further breaks the stigmas surrounding mental health care and encourages help-seeking behavior.”

“This Mental Health Awareness Month, we wanted to show examples of tools people have taken from therapy to make progress in their own lives. By spotlighting stories from our members, we hope to demonstrate the depth and dimension of what therapy can do,” said Katelyn Watson, Chief Marketing Officer, Talkspace. “And seeing our own members eager to talk about their experiences in therapy, to us, represents a true shift in societal perceptions.”

To view the campaign materials and for more information on the campaign, visit Talkspace.com.

