CorMedix Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. ( CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases, today announced that management will be participating in fireside chats and investor meetings at both the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference being held in New York on May 15 – 16, 2023 and the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York on May 16 – 17, 2023. Details for each fireside chat is as follows:

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
Date:Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Time:11:30am EDT
Webcast:Click here


RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
Date:Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Time:2:35pm EDT
Webcast:Click here

A replay of each fireside chat will also be available in the “Events and Presentations” page on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at: www.cormedix.com.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product DefenCath™, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. DefenCath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP), and the original New Drug Application (NDA) received priority review in recognition of its potential to address an unmet medical need. QIDP provides for an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also committed to conducting a clinical study in pediatric patients using a central venous catheter for hemodialysis when the NDA is approved, which will add an additional six months of marketing exclusivity when the study is completed. The Company received a second Complete Response Letter from the FDA last August related to deficiencies at both its primary contract manufacturer and its supplier of heparin API. The Company conducted a Type A meeting with FDA in April of 2023 and subsequently announced its intention to resubmit the NDA for DefenCath by mid-May of 2023. CorMedix also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations, and the Company is working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com.

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]
(617) 430-7576

ti?nf=ODgzMDUxMyM1NTcxMjI4IzUwMDA2NTY3OA==
CorMedix-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.