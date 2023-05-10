Hyster introduces forklift stability control system to help support safety initiatives, adherence to best practices

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Maintenance-free system leverages four subsystems, limits travel speed, truck lean and tilt in real time

GREENVILLE, N.C., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyster Company announces the Dynamic Stability System (DSS), engineered to provide automated performance controls and alerts to help reduce the likelihood of forward and sideways forklift tip overs and promote safe operating practices. The innovative system is standard on all H40-70A models in the recently launched Hyster A Series.

“Safety is critical in materials handling. Fast-paced environments and demanding productivity targets are just another day on the job for forklift operators,” says Jimmy Anderson, Product Manager, Hyster. “That’s why DSS is engineered to give operators real-time stability support they can count on and learn from. The system is also designed for managers, offering insight to how forklifts are being operated, particularly when integrated with the Hyster Tracker option, which is a real differentiator. DSS does all of this without requiring the additional maintenance and upkeep some competitive systems demand.”

All DSS sensors are completely maintenance-free and continually monitor forklift performance such as lift height, hydraulic load, mast tilt, truck speed and steer angle. When the system detects the lift truck exceeding designated stability thresholds, it automatically intervenes with measures to support stable travel. Four different subsystems help to smoothly decelerate the forklift when traveling around corners and in turns, and to limit truck speed, tilt speed and tilt range when carrying elevated loads.

The operator remains in command of the equipment and receives performance reduction feedback, visual indicators and audible alerts to help reinforce the best practices established in their training. Integration with Hyster Tracker telemetry monitoring is also available to help supervisors access greater visibility into operator performance through real-time updates each time a DSS function is triggered.

To learn more about DSS, visit hyster.com/DSS.

Images & video
To access images and logos, click here. To access a video, click here.

ABOUT HYSTER COMPANY
Hyster Company is a leading world-wide lift truck designer and manufacturer. Hyster Company offers 130 lift truck models configured for gasoline, LPG, diesel and electric power, with one of the widest capacity ranges in the industry — from 2,000 to 105,000 lbs. Supported by one of the industry’s largest and most experienced dealer networks, Hyster Company builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability and advanced ergonomic features, accompanied by outstanding parts, service and training support.

Hyster Company is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (:HY) which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and operates globally.

Attachments

ti?nf=ODgzMDE4MiM1NTcwMjg3IzIyMDk5ODI=
Hyster-Company.png
Jennifer Timblin
Hyster Company
252-412-4322
[email protected]
Meghan O&apos;Connell
Koroberi
973-303-5497
[email protected]

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.