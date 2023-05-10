Luxfer Gas Cylinders, a division of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced the introduction of the G-Stor Go H2 hydrogen high-pressure cylinder utilizing Type 4 technology.

Designed with high volumes and lightweighting in mind, this highly engineered cylinder features a polymer liner and is capable of storage pressures up 350 bar (5,000 PSI). The G-Stor Go H2 features a proven boss-to-liner interface that results in minimal permeation and is a certified, cost-effective hydrogen storage solution ideal for fuel cell transit buses, heavy-duty trucks, vans, bulk gas transport, boats, and trains.

Howard Mead, Vice President and General Manager of Luxfer Composite, notes: “This cylinder is the result of a strategic development partnership with multiple end users who develop and manufacture state-of-the-art compressed hydrogen-storage systems for fuel cell and bulk gas transport applications. We are delighted to expand the introduction of our product to the wider market.”

Three sizes of the G-Stor Go H2 are available ranging from 14.5 to 19.1 kgs of hydrogen storage. Dimensions range from 26 to 27 inches in diameter and 90 to 108 inches in length.

The G-Stor Go H2 is available for immediate orders and is on display at the Luxfer Gas Cylinders booth #6973 at the 2023 ACT Expo in Anaheim, California or visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.luxfercylinders.com.

About Luxfer Gas Cylinders

Luxfer Gas Cylinders is a leading manufacturer of high-pressure composite and aluminum cylinders. More than 70 million Luxfer cylinders in service around the world have an exemplary record for dependability and safety in a variety of applications, including firefighter and first-responder life support, medical, fire extinguishers, alternative fuel, specialty gas, beverage, aerospace, inflation, SCUBA and performance racing.

An operating company of Luxfer Holdings PLC ( NYSE:LXFR, Financial), Luxfer Gas Cylinders is based in Riverside, California, and has manufacturing facilities in the U.S., England, Canada, and China.

