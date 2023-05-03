Zynex Named as a Winner of Colorado's Top Workplaces 2023 by The Denver Post

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 3, 2023

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced that it has been named by The Denver Post as a winner of Colorado's Top Workplaces 2023 Award.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"I am honored that Zynex has been included among this year's winners and that we have successfully established a collaborative workplace for our employees," said Thomas Sandgaard, CEO and founder of Zynex. "The Company is growing year-over-year, but we are still maintaining a sense of community and strong work ethic within the entire Zynex family. We will continue to prioritize a positive culture and I look forward to seeing everything our team can accomplish throughout the year."

About Zynex, Inc.
Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com

About Energage
Making the world a better place to work together.
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Contact: Zynex, Inc. (800) 495-6670

Investor Relations Contact:
Gilmartin Group

Investor Relations Counsel
[email protected]

