Heroes+Vacation+Club, a free travel club for front line workers, kicks off Heroes’ Appreciation Month with a special offer – just in time for a busy summer travel season. Now through the end of the month, hardworking heroes can sign up for a free 60-day trial of Heroes Vacation Club Premium, unlocking special perks and the deepest savings the travel club has to offer.

Built on the idea that heroes deserve the best, the Heroes Vacation Club platform is a one-stop-shop where members can book discounted vacations from start to finish, with access to 600,000 hotels and resorts, plus car rentals, flights, and tours. While standard Heroes Vacation Club membership is always free, during the month of May, new members can sign up for a complimentary 60-day trial of Premium membership (typically $9.95 per month or $99 annually) to explore even more benefits.

Benefits available to Premium members include:

7-night resort stays starting at $389

Up to $1,500 in onboard credits for cruise bookings

Access to special pricing for theme parks, concerts, movie tickets and more

Shopping discounts on golf and sporting goods, apparel and electronics

Savings at select restaurants and grocery stores while traveling or at home

“A hero’s job is integral to their community – and it can usually come with a lot of stress,” said Amy Lipka, Senior Vice President, Global Club Marketing & Operations – Panorama Travel Solutions. “Heroes, more than anyone, deserve time away from the job to relax and recharge with their loved ones. We hope our dedicated heroes will take us up on our 60-day Premium trial membership offer and book some fantastic – and affordable – vacations.”

Whether sticking close to home or exploring off the beaten path this summer, Heroes Vacation Club offers its members big savings on a wide range of popular travel destinations. For couples looking for fun (or sun), members enjoy average savings of nearly 40% in Las Vegas and Cancun, Mexico. Families headed to the theme parks save an average of 39% on bookings in Orlando, Florida, and adventure-seekers can take in the natural beauty of Denver, Colorado, with average member savings of 36%.

Heroes Vacation Club is open to all medical professionals, firefighters, police officers, military personnel, educators and government employees.

Heroes Vacation Club is part of Panorama+Travel+Solutions, a B2B travel technology company that specializes in designing and operating travel club programs for organizations to enhance benefits for their members.

To take advantage of the 60-day trial offer of Heroes Vacation Club Premium, visit heroesvacationclub.com and use promo code HVC60 at sign up. For more information, please call 1-877-867-3639.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Heroes Vacation Club Premium 60-day free trial begins at the date of account activation. No credit card required. Premium Membership will end 60 days account creation unless members choose to enroll in Premium membership for a cost.

Heroes Vacation Club (HVC) offers free and premium travel club subscriptions offering comprehensive travel benefits to eligible firefighters, police officers, medical professionals, military personnel, educators and government employees. Based on the philosophy that heroes deserve the best, HVC members enjoy hotel and resort discounts, plus access to air and car rental booking—all from one convenient site. Members may choose from a free standard membership or a premium paid subscription membership that unlocks deeper discounts. Heroes Vacation Club is powered by Panorama+Travel+Solutions. Visit www.heroesvacationclub.com to learn more.

