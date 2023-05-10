Marcus+%26amp%3B+Millichap+%28NYSE%3AMMI%29, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today that George M. Marcus, co-founder and chairman of both MMI and the private company, Marcus & Millichap Co., will be recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award on May 3 at Hotel Indigo in Los Angeles, California. The recognition will be presented by Connect Commercial Real Estate.

“George Marcus began transforming the commercial real estate industry in 1971 by creating a company dedicated to maximizing real estate value for sellers and expanding opportunities for buyers. The cornerstones of the business model are still unique and drive the company today. These include a culture of information sharing and collaboration, technology-enabled matching of buyers and sellers and exclusive representation,” said Daniel Ceniceros, CEO of Connect Commercial Real Estate. “Today we are recognizing Mr. Marcus’s influence on our industry and impact on the lives of so many people. I am pleased that this will become part of his legacy.”

Mr. Marcus is also chairman of Marcus & Millichap Co., the parent company of a family of a diversified group of real estate service, investment and development businesses, including, SummerHill Housing Group, Pacific Urban Investors, and Meridian Property Company. He is also the founder and chairman of Essex Property Trust, a leading publicly traded multifamily owner and developer. His professional affiliations included the Board of Regents of The University of California, Apartment Industry Foundation, Real Estate Roundtable and Policy Advisory Board of the University of California at Berkeley - Center for Real Estate and Urban Economics. In addition, inspired by the Greek cuisine of his childhood, Mr. Marcus partnered to open two popular restaurants, Evvia Estiatorio in Palo Alto and Kokkari in San Francisco.

In 2018, Mr. Marcus and his wife, Judy, established International Center for the Arts at San Francisco State University with a contribution of $25 million, the largest-ever donation to the university, establishing the George and Judy Marcus Hall for the Liberal and Creative Arts and the new home of the Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts program. The Marcus family makes many annual charitable contributions through their private foundation, The George and Judy Marcus Family Foundation II, which implemented 48 grants last year to recipients including Cristo Rey San Jose and the American School of Classical Studies Athens.

Mr. Marcus, a San Francisco Bay Area resident, is a graduate of San Francisco State University (SFSU) with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and was honored as SFSU Alumnus of the Millennium in 1999. He received honorary doctorates from SFSU in 2011 and the American College of Greece in 2019. Mr. Marcus is also a graduate of the Harvard Business School of Owners/Presidents Management Program and the Georgetown University Leadership Program.

