Global real estate investment company Kennedy+Wilson (NYSE: KW) today announced that the company will pay a dividend of $0.24 per share to common shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023, with a payment date of July 6, 2023. This quarterly dividend equates to an annual dividend of $0.96 per common share.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (

NYSE:KW, Financial) is a leading global real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate through the balance sheet and through an investment management platform across the Western United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland. Kennedy Wilson primarily focuses on multifamily and office properties as well as industrial and debt investments in the investment management business. For more information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

KW-IR

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect our management’s current expectations, are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate and involve known and unknown risks. Accordingly, our actual results or performance may differ materially and adversely from the results or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including for reasons that are beyond our control. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no duty to update the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

