Applied+DNA+Sciences%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the “Company”), a leader in polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based technologies, today announced that it will release financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 after the market close on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The Company will host a conference call for the investment community to discuss the results and answer questions at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Date & Time: Thursday, May 11 @ 4:30 p.m. ET

Dial In:

Domestic callers (toll free): 844-887-9402

Canadian callers (toll free): 866-605-3852

International callers: 412-317-6798

Live webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fevent.choruscall.com%2Fmediaframe%2Fwebcast.html%3Fwebcastid%3DMRM611FN

A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days following the conclusion of the call:

Replay for domestic callers (toll free): 877-344-7529, replay access code 6050560

Replay for international callers: 855-669-9658, replay access code 6050560

An accompanying slide presentation will be embedded in the webcast (live and replay) and can also be accessed in the ‘Company+Events’ section under the ‘News & Events’ tab of the Applied DNA website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.adnas.com%2F. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company developing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid ("DNA"). Using the polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") to enable both the production and detection of DNA, we operate in three primary business markets: (i) the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics; (ii) the detection of DNA in molecular diagnostics testing services; and (iii) the manufacture and detection of DNA for industrial supply chain security services.

Visit adnas.com+for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Join our mailing+list.

The Company's common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol 'APDN,' and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under the ticker symbol 'APPDW.'

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005914/en/