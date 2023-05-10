Bleav Joins the Cumulus Podcast Network

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Cumulus Podcast Network to Feature More Than 300 Bleav Sports Shows

Bleav Will Host Podcasts Showcasing Athletes from Every American Professional and Major College Sports Team

NEW YORK, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media ( CMLS) today announced the Bleav network has joined the Cumulus Podcast Network. Bleav podcasts cover the NFL, MLB, NBA, NCAAF, NCAAB, SEC, and NHL as well as soccer, betting, and pop culture for more than 50 million followers. Bleav will be the first network that will feature a show with a current or former player from every American professional and major college sports team, providing fans the insight and access only a player can provide. The Cumulus Podcast Network will distribute, market, and monetize more than 300 Bleav shows.

Bleav network podcasts can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, and Google Podcasts, among other platforms. Bleav video shows can be found on Bleav’s two FAST television channels – Bleav Sports and Bleav Football – across YouTube and a myriad of other distributors.

“Bleav has created a broad and deep well of programming for sports fans, with content from virtually every professional and major college team in America,” said Suzanne Grimes, EVP Marketing at Cumulus Media and President of Westwood One. “Listeners and advertisers alike turn to Westwood One for the very best sports programming, so it’s a natural fit for us to partner with Bleav and offer our advertisers access to this extensive podcast portfolio.”

“Bleav is thrilled to announce our partnership with Cumulus/Westwood One, an industry leading, audio-first media company,” said Bleav President Eric Weinberger. “We are eager to embark on this journey together as we continue to empower our creators and remain on the cutting edge of athlete-driven content.”

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media ( CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 405 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

About Bleav

Bleav is a sports and entertainment omni channel production company and the #1 content network for professionals. Bleav specializes in producing premium, digital sports and pop culture content for all passionate fanbases. With more than 500 shows, the Bleav network features over 800 hosts, including 175 professional athletes that produce more than 1,000 hours of original audio and video content per month. Our content can be heard, watched, and read across your favorite podcast, audio, video, FAST channel, streaming, digital and social media platforms. Bleav Football is the first-of-its-kind, free, 24/7 channel dedicated to football. Bleav was founded by former professional athlete Bron Heussenstamm.

Contact:
Karen Glover | Cumulus Media | [email protected]

ti?nf=ODgzMTQxMyM1NTczNjk5IzIwMDg3Mjg=
Cumulus-Media-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.