WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. ( HDSN) announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, Hudson reported revenues of $77.2 million, a decrease of 8% compared to revenues of $84.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease is primarily related to decreased selling prices for certain refrigerants during the period as well as lower sales volume in the quarter as compared to the first quarter of 2022. Gross margin in the first quarter of 2023 was 39%, compared to 54% in the first quarter of 2022. Hudson reported operating income of $22.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to operating income of $38.3 million in the prior year period. The Company recorded net income of $15.5 million or $0.34 per basic and $0.33 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $29.6 million or $0.66 per basic and $0.63 diluted share in the same period of 2022. 2023 and future periods will reflect a statutory tax rate of approximately 26%, excluding certain temporary and permanent tax adjustments, while the 2022 period reflects a very low effective tax rate due to the use of then existing NOL carryforwards.

Hudson reduced total outstanding debt from $46.8 million at December 31, 2022 to $43.6 million at March 31, 2023. Stockholders’ equity improved to $191.5 million at March 31, 2023 as compared to $174.9 million at December 31, 2022.

Brian F. Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies commented, “As we move through the 2023 selling season, we are focused on continuing to drive the momentum we’ve built over the past eighteen months. As anticipated, we faced a tough comparison to the extraordinary gross margin performance during the 2022 selling season, and our first quarter 2023 results reflected this dynamic. During the first quarter of last year, we saw significant sales price increases without a corresponding increase in inventory price, which resulted in unsustainably high gross margin. First quarter 2023 gross margin moderated as expected compared to the first quarter of 2022, but still came in ahead of our long-range target gross margin of 35%. Additionally, we achieved strong profitability and generated cash flow from operations that was two times greater than cash flow generated in the first quarter of 2022. As the selling season gets underway in earnest, we are confident that our leadership position in the industry, operational excellence, proven distribution network and longstanding customer relationships position us well to drive continued strong performance.

“From a regulatory perspective, for 2023 a 10% stepdown in virgin HFC production and consumption allowances mandated by the AIM Act remains in place. In 2024, a 40% baseline reduction in HFCs will begin, and as we’ve previously stated, we believe the current phasedown schedule will benefit our business by driving higher demand for our reclaimed refrigerants as virgin HFCs become constrained. Longer term, we see a tremendous opportunity for the increased use of reclaimed refrigerants as industry stakeholders embrace the environmental benefits of using greener refrigeration technology and equipment, and as federal and state legislation increasingly mandates the use of recovered and reclaimed refrigerants.

“With our industry-leading reclamation technology and decades of experience, Hudson is ideally positioned to provide sustainable and responsible refrigerant management to support the industry transition to greener refrigerant and cooling equipment utilizing lower global warming potential refrigerants. We are energized by the opportunity to meet the refrigerant needs of the growing installed base of cooling and refrigeration systems as well as providing conversion and servicing options as equipment requirements evolve,” Mr. Coleman concluded.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD Refrigerants™. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company’s SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company’s products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the laws and regulations affecting the industry, changes in the demand and price for refrigerants (including unfavorable market conditions adversely affecting the demand for, and the price of, refrigerants), the Company's ability to source refrigerants, regulatory and economic factors, seasonality, competition, litigation, the nature of supplier or customer arrangements that become available to the Company in the future, adverse weather conditions, possible technological obsolescence of existing products and services, possible reduction in the carrying value of long-lived assets, estimates of the useful life of its assets, potential environmental liability, customer concentration, the ability to obtain financing, the ability to meet financial covenants under existing credit facilities, any delays or interruptions in bringing products and services to market, the timely availability of any requisite permits and authorizations from governmental entities and third parties as well as factors relating to doing business outside the United States, including changes in the laws, regulations, policies, and political, financial and economic conditions, including inflation, interest and currency exchange rates, of countries in which the Company may seek to conduct business, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate any assets it acquires from third parties into its operations, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, and other risks detailed in the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "plan", "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,322 $ 5,295 Trade accounts receivable – net 38,764 20,872 Inventories 137,007 145,377 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,726 5,289 Total current assets 194,819 176,833 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation 20,229 20,568 Goodwill 47,803 47,803 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 16,866 17,564 Right of use asset 7,713 7,339 Other assets 2,387 2,386 Total Assets $ 289,817 $ 272,493 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 15,156 $ 14,165 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 32,716 27,908 Accrued payroll 2,599 6,303 Current maturities of long-term debt 4,250 4,250 Total current liabilities 54,721 52,626 Deferred tax liability 1,601 244 Long-term lease liabilities 6,062 5,763 Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of deferred financing costs 35,934 38,985 Total Liabilities 98,318 97,618 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, shares authorized 5,000,000: Series A Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value ($100 liquidation preference value); shares authorized 150,000; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 100,000,000; issued and outstanding 45,328,892 and 45,287,619, respectively 453 453 Additional paid-in capital 117,535 116,442 Accumulated retained earnings 73,511 57,980 Total Stockholders’ Equity 191,499 174,875 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 289,817 $ 272,493





Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) Three-month period ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues $ 77,199 $ 84,338 Cost of sales 46,869 38,518 Gross profit 30,330 45,820 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 6,977 6,824 Amortization 698 698 Total operating expenses 7,675 7,522 Operating income 22,655 38,298 Interest expense 1,849 7,305 Income before income taxes 20,806 30,993 Income tax expense 5,275 1,438 Net income $ 15,531 $ 29,555 Net income per common share – Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.66 Net income per common share – Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.63 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic 45,298,514 44,779,822 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Diluted 47,311,027 46,736,471



