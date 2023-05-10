Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB, Financial), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, announced it has expanded its ESG Rankings coverage across public and private companies from 42 million to 74 million in 185 countries. This expansion reflects a recent update regarding the materiality weighting assigned to the company’s ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) Rankings to better align with the Sustainability Accounting Board Standards (SASB).

SASB Standards are designed to help companies around the world communicate to investors how sustainability issues are driving long-term growth and promote transparency and accountability in corporate sustainability reporting.

Dun & Bradstreet ESG Rankings help companies strengthen their ESG goals, manage supply chain disruption risks, and perform marketing segmentation. As such, having actual company-specific data becomes increasingly important given the evolving dynamics of this market, an increasing shift to climate risk, and the integration of ESG into investment decision-making.

“This expansion increases the depth and breadth of our ESG data coverage, and further strengthens Dun & Bradstreet’s position in the ESG space as organizations seek to make sustainable decisions with confidence,” said Gary Kotovets, Chief Data & Analytics Officer at Dun & Bradstreet.

Some current Dun & Bradstreet ESG customers will see an increase in the coverage of their portfolios, with approximately 68% of evaluated companies seeing their rankings change on the ESG levels.

Last year, Dun & Bradstreet successfully brought to market several distinct ESG products, all powered by a rapidly expanding global ESG dataset on companies. Dun & Bradstreet’s growing set of ESG capabilities include:

ESG Rankings – Launched in July 2021 and includes metrics on ESG performance, peer comparisons, 31 granular ESG topics and confidence scores

– Launched with ESG on Risk Analytics, this is an easy-to-use but comprehensive survey that can be requested by procurement managers to their vendors ESG Registered™ - Launched in late 2022 in select geographies, companies can earn a publicly viewable “ESG Seal” by completing the full ESG Self-Assessment, showing a commitment to ESG data disclosure that is accurate and verifiable

The ESG industry is constantly evolving as businesses and investors become more aware of the importance of sustainability and responsible business practices. Dun & Bradstreet is committed to offering data-driven solutions that help organizations create sustainable operations and grow responsibly. Through its current and future efforts, Dun & Bradstreet aims to be a core partner in helping companies transition to a more sustainable and financially secure future.

For more information about Dun & Bradstreet's ESG Intelligence solutions, please visit Dun & Bradstreet's ESG Intelligence page.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

