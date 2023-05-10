LEHI, Utah, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature's Sunshine Products ( NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company of premium-quality herbal and nutritional products, today released its Second Annual Comprehensive ESG Report. The report highlights the progress Nature's Sunshine has made in the past 12 months and reiterates its ongoing commitment to sustainability in its supply chain, in manufacturing, and in investing in its people and processes.



This year’s report demonstrates that the application of key strategies along with the commitment of company employees who are striving for excellence have allowed the sustainability and transparency mindset to permeate every aspect of business.

“Nature’s Sunshine has been dedicated to nature for over 50 years,” said Terrence Moorehead, CEO, Nature's Sunshine. “We see ourselves as leaders in protecting the planet and its people, and our commitment to this effort is reflected in the tremendous dedication of our people and the remarkable progress we made throughout 2022. Sustainability and transparency will continue to serve as guiding lights for our growth strategy.”

In 2022, Nature’s Sunshine achieved measurable progress in its sustainability goals, including:

Converting to 100% solar power at its Spanish Fork, Utah manufacturing facility.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 & 2) by 35%.

Expanding recycling efforts at its three US-based distribution centers to reduce waste to landfill by 29%.

Moving to more sustainable packaging by increasing use of post-consumer recycled plastics (to nearly 40%).

Using 100% wind to power its Poland warehouse and distribution center.

Conducting its second annual greenhouse gas inventory to better understand emissions impact.

Optimizing and reducing shipments both internationally (24% reduction in air freights) and domestically (50% reduction in trucks to DCs) to further decrease emissions.



“I’m very pleased with how far we have come in such a short time,” said Vice President of Global Sustainability and Transparency, Trent McCausland. “As we continue to apply sustainable practices and processes in our sourcing, manufacturing and supply chain, I’m confident that we’ll have even more great news to share in the years to come.”

In addition to its sustainability efforts, the company also works to maintain a positive and inclusive culture in the workplace. Great employee experiences strengthen Nature’s Sunshine’s team, help it channel good into the world and make an impact. Wellness-focused programs have helped employees improve health and well-being, have fostered contentment and have increased collaboration.

“Our people, culture and communities are at the core of everything we do,” said Tracee Comstock, VP of Human Resources. “Our commitment to wellness goes beyond products to promote a healthy lifestyle for our greatest resource—our people.”

To learn more about the Nature's Sunshine Products sustainability report, visit ir.naturessunshine.com/esg. For additional information about Nature's Sunshine Products, visit www.naturessunshine.com.

