Solid Power, Inc. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Power, Inc. ( SLDP), a developer of solid state battery technology, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 results after market close on May 8, 2023, to be followed by a conference call at 3:00 p.m. MT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call through Solid Power’s Investor Relations website at ir.solidpowerbattery.com.

The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing +1-877-407-0792 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8263 (international).

A recording of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the completion of the call at ir.solidpowerbattery.com or by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (domestic), or +1-412-317-6671 (international). The pin number for the replay is 13737024. The replay will be available until 9:59 p.m. MT (11:59 p.m. ET) on May 22, 2023.

About Solid Power
Solid Power is developing solid state battery technology to enable the next generation of batteries for the fast-growing EV and other markets. Solid Power’s core technology is its electrolyte material, which Solid Power believes can enable extended driving range, longer battery life, improved safety, and lower cost compared to traditional lithium-ion. Solid Power’s business model – selling its electrolyte to cell manufacturers and licensing its cell designs and manufacturing processes – distinguishes the company from many of its competitors who plan to be commercial battery manufacturers. Ultimately, Solid Power endeavors to be a leading producer and distributor of sulfide-based solid electrolyte material for powering both EVs and other applications. For more information, visit http://www.solidpowerbattery.com/.

Solid Power Contact Information
For Investors:
Kevin Paprzycki
Chief Financial Officer
1 (800) 799-7380
[email protected]

For Media:
(720) 598-2877
[email protected]

Website: www.solidpowerbattery.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SolidPowerInc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/solid-power

