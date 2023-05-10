MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MercadoLibre, Inc. ( MELI) (http://www.mercadolibre.com), Latin America’s leading e-commerce technology company, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2023, in a letter to shareholders, which is now posted to the Investor Relations section of MercadoLibre’s website.



About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre hosts the largest online commerce and payments ecosystem in Latin America, focusing on enabling e-commerce and digital and mobile financial service on behalf of its customers by delivering a suite of technology solutions across the complete value chain of commerce. The company is present in 18 countries including: Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru. Based on unique visitors and page views we are market leaders in each of the major countries where we are present.

Through its online commerce platform and related services, MercadoLibre provides its users with robust online commerce and payments tools that not only contribute to the development of a large and growing e-commerce community in Latin America (a region with a population of over 650 million people and one of the fastest-growing Internet penetration rates in the world), but also foster entrepreneurship and social mobility. Its main focus is to deliver compelling technological and commercial solutions that address the distinctive cultural and geographic challenges of operating an online commerce and payments platform in Latin America. For more information about MercadoLibre.com, visit: http://investor.mercadolibre.com

