



May 3, 2023

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx SE (Euronext & ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held yesterday.

All items on the agenda received a majority of votes in favor except for agenda item 3 (advisory non-binding vote on the 2022 remuneration report).

As part of the approved resolutions:

The Company's annual report and annual accounts for the financial year ending December 31, 2022 were approved;

Don deBethizy has been re-appointed as non-executive director to the Board of Directors for a term of 2 years;

The Board of Directors was authorized to issue shares and grant rights to subscribe for shares in the share capital of the company for up to 10% of the outstanding share capital at the date of the meeting and for a period of 18 months from the meeting; and

Deloitte Accountants B.V. has been appointed as the Company's auditor for the 2023 financial year.

The voting result and all documents relating to the shareholders’ meeting will be available on the argenx website at www.argenx.com/investors/shareholder-meetings.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first-and- only approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the U.S., the EU and UK, and Japan. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit https://www.argenx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

