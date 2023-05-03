BBSI Reports Strong First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

- Q1 2023 Net Income of $0.8 Million, or $0.12 per Diluted Share -

VANCOUVER, Washington, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (“BBSI” or the “Company”) ( BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter

  • Revenues up 3% to $254.7 million.
  • Gross billings up 5% to $1.79 billion.
  • Average worksite employees (“WSEs”) up 3%.
  • Net income up to $0.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $0.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.

“Through our combination of pricing discipline and leverage, we achieved record first quarter earnings,” said BBSI President and CEO, Gary Kramer. “We continue to see strong controllable growth from the addition of net new clients, and we’re off to a successful start in our new benefits offering. Client hiring was slower in the quarter than the prior year, but our results are in line with our expectations, and we remain optimistic about our strengthening value proposition for our clients.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues in the first quarter of 2023 increased 3% to $254.7 million compared to $246.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Total gross billings in the first quarter of 2023 increased 5% to $1.79 billion compared to $1.71 billion in the same year-ago quarter (see “Key Performance Metrics” below). The increase was driven by WSEs from net client additions and net client hiring, as well as from higher average billings per WSE.

Workers’ compensation expense as a percent of gross billings was 2.9% in the first quarter of 2023 and benefited from a favorable adjustment of prior accident year liability of $1.1 million. This compares to 2.8% in the first quarter of 2022, which included a favorable adjustment of prior accident year liability of $2.9 million.

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $0.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $0.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to growth in revenue.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2023, unrestricted cash and investments were $132.7 million compared to $159.7 million at the end of 2022. BBSI was debt free at quarter end.

Capital Allocation

BBSI’s board of directors has confirmed its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on June 2, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of May 19, 2023.

On February 28, 2022, BBSI’s board of directors approved a stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to purchase up to $75 million of its stock over a two-year period. In the first quarter, BBSI repurchased 90,553 shares at an average price of $88.67 per share. At March 31, 2023, approximately $20 million remains available under the repurchase program.

Outlook

BBSI continues to expect the following for 2023:

  • Gross billings growth of 5% to 8%
  • Growth in the average number of WSEs of 2% to 4%
  • Gross margin as a percent of gross billings of 3.0% to 3.15%
  • Effective annual tax rate of 27% to 28%

Conference Call

BBSI will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

BBSI’s CEO Gary Kramer and CFO Anthony Harris will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471
Conference ID: 13737460

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investors section of the BBSI website at ir.bbsi.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through June 3, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13737460

Key Performance Metrics

We report PEO revenues net of direct payroll costs because we are not the primary obligor for wage payments to our clients’ employees. However, management believes that gross billings and wages are useful in understanding the volume of our business activity and serve as an important performance metric in managing our operations, including the preparation of internal operating forecasts and establishing executive compensation performance goals. We therefore present for purposes of analysis gross billings and wage information for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.

(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands)20232022
Gross billings$1,789,218$1,707,175
PEO and staffing wages$1,551,352$1,482,201


In monitoring and evaluating the performance of our operations, management also reviews the following ratios, which represent selected amounts as a percentage of gross billings. Management believes these ratios are useful in understanding the efficiency and profitability of our service offerings.

(Unaudited)
Percentage of Gross Billings
Three Months Ended March 31,
20232022
PEO and staffing wages86.7%86.8%
Payroll taxes and benefits8.1%8.0%
Workers' compensation2.9%2.8%
Gross margin2.3%2.4%


We refer to employees of our PEO clients as WSEs. Management reviews average and ending WSE growth to monitor and evaluate the performance of our operations. Average WSEs are calculated by dividing the number of unique individuals paid in each month by the number of months in the period. Ending WSEs represents the number of unique individuals paid in the last month of the period.

(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023% Change2022% Change
Average WSEs119,3132.7%116,1979.3%
Ending WSEs121,3632.9%117,9248.8%


About BBSI

BBSI ( BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. For more information, please visit www.bbsi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release about future events and financial outlook are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect future results include: economic conditions in the Company’s service areas; the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; inflation; the availability of certain fully insured medical and other health and welfare benefits to qualifying worksite employees; the effect of changes in the Company’s mix of services on gross margin; the Company’s ability to attract and retain clients and to achieve revenue growth; the availability of financing or other sources of capital; the Company’s relationship with its primary bank lender; the potential for material deviations from expected future workers’ compensation claims experience; changes in the workers’ compensation regulatory environment in the Company’s primary markets; litigation costs; security breaches or failures in the Company’s information technology systems; the collectability of accounts receivable; changes in executive management; the carrying value of deferred income tax assets and goodwill; the effects of conditions in the global capital markets on the Company’s investment portfolio; and the potential for and effect of acquisitions, among others. Other important factors that may affect the Company’s prospects are described in the Company’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although forward-looking statements help to provide complete information about the Company, readers should keep in mind that forward-looking statements are less reliable than historical information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in this release to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date of this release.


Barrett Business Services, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

March 31,December 31,
(in thousands)20232022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents$52,635$91,423
Investments80,08868,325
Trade accounts receivable, net188,013163,838
Prepaid expenses and other20,60519,787
Restricted cash and investments108,165110,989
Total current assets449,506454,362
Property, equipment and software, net47,27245,954
Operating lease right-of-use assets19,27319,804
Restricted cash and investments99,117104,277
Goodwill47,82047,820
Other assets3,3583,281
Deferred income taxes10,04411,440
Total assets$676,390$686,938
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable$5,384$8,264
Accrued payroll, payroll taxes and related benefits235,922222,331
Income taxes payable722610
Current operating lease liabilities7,0296,957
Other accrued liabilities29,31431,603
Workers' compensation claims liabilities58,23362,917
Safety incentives liability1,7842,049
Total current liabilities338,388334,731
Long-term workers' compensation claims liabilities143,408153,070
Long-term operating lease liabilities13,55914,225
Customer deposits and other long-term liabilities7,5577,070
Stockholders' equity173,478177,842
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$676,390$686,938


Barrett Business Services, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)Three Months Ended
March 31,
20232022
Revenues:
Professional employer services$232,307$217,433
Staffing services22,36028,942
Total revenues254,667246,375
Cost of revenues:
Direct payroll costs16,87121,921
Payroll taxes and benefits144,582135,865
Workers' compensation51,67048,236
Total cost of revenues213,123206,022
Gross margin41,54440,353
Selling, general and administrative expenses41,22640,165
Depreciation and amortization1,6771,508
Loss from operations(1,359)(1,320)
Other income, net2,3131,636
Income before income taxes954316
Provision for income taxes13528
Net income$819$288
Basic income per common share$0.12$0.04
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding6,8667,406
Diluted income per common share$0.12$0.04
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding6,9857,474


Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach
Tel 1-949-574-3860
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgzMTMyNSM1NTczNDc5IzIwMDcyMDM=
Barrett-Business-Services-Inc.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.