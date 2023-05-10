Aurora Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced its first quarter 2023 results. Aurora’s shareholder letter, including its financial results, are available on its investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech.

“Our strong first quarter results are a testament to the foundational technology investments and strategic decisions we’ve made since our founding,” said Chris Urmson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Aurora. “2023 is proving to be a pivotal year for Aurora, with the achievement of our Feature Complete milestone, our exciting partnership with Continental, and continued progress in advancing our overall business on our path to launch our autonomous trucking subscription service, Aurora Horizon, by the end of 2024.”

The company will host a business review conference call today, May 3, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech and an accompanying presentation has also been posted to the website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is working with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, Werner, Covenant, Schneider, and Ryder. For Aurora’s latest news, visit aurora.tech and @aurora_inno on Twitter.

