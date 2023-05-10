Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) has released its first quarter 2023 financial results by posting them to its website. Please view the Q1 2023 financial results in the Letter+to+Shareholders on the company’s investor relations website.

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, Lemonade will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss the results.

To register for this conference call, please use+this+link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. Registrants may also dial in, toll-free, at 1 (888) 210-4149 or at +1 (646) 960-0145, conference ID 5819404.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Lemonade Investor Relations website, investor.lemonade.com. Following the completion of the call, a replay will also be made available at investor.lemonade.com.

About Lemonade

Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance. Powered by artificial intelligence and social impact, Lemonade’s full stack insurance carriers in the US and the EU replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and the UK, and continues to expand globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005794/en/