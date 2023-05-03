PR Newswire

NEWPORT, R.I., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangaea Logistics Solutions (Nasdaq: PANL, or "the Company"), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, today announced that it will issue first quarter 2023 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. A conference call will be held the next day, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The conference call will be accompanied by presentation materials, which will be available with the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filing and in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.pangaeals.com/investors/.

Domestic Live: 1-800-225-9448 International Live: 1-203-518-9708 Conference ID: PANLQ123

Domestic Replay: 1-800-723-0528 International Replay: 1-402-220-2654

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (Nasdaq: PANL) provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers with a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, and voyage planning.

