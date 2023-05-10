Deutsche Bank today announced that its New York Branch, Deutsche Bank New York (DBNY), and its affiliate Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (DBTCA) have increased their prime lending from 8.00% to 8.25% effective tomorrow, May 4, 2023.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

