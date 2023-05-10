Capstone Copper Corp. (“Capstone” or the “Company”) ( TSX:CS, Financial) announced the voting results from its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") held May 3, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 524,341,372 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 75.58% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:

Number of Directors % For % Against Number of Directors to be set at eight 99.90% 0.10% Election of Directors % of Votes For % of Votes Withheld Alison Baker 99.24% 0.76% George Brack 99.10% 0.90% Robert Gallagher 97.61% 2.39% Anne Giardini 99.08% 0.92% John Mackenzie 99.83% 0.17% Peter Meredith 99.94% 0.06% Patricia Palacios 99.94% 0.06% Darren Pylot 98.46% 1.54% Appointment of Auditor % For % Withheld To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration 99.85% 0.15% Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation % For % Against To pass an advisory vote on Capstone’s approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Management Information Circular 98.68% 1.32% Advance Notice Policy % For % Against To pass a vote on Capstone’s Advance Notice Policy. 99.97% 0.03% Incentive Stock Option and Bonus Share Plan % For % Against To approve all unallocated options, rights or entitlements pursuant to Capstone’s Stock Option and Bonus Share Plan. 86.66% 13.34%

Detailed voting results for the 2023 AGM are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503006048/en/