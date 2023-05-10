Capstone Copper Announces 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Capstone Copper Corp. (“Capstone” or the “Company”) (

TSX:CS, Financial) announced the voting results from its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") held May 3, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 524,341,372 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 75.58% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:

Number of Directors

% For

% Against

Number of Directors to be set at eight

99.90%

0.10%

Election of Directors

% of Votes For

% of Votes Withheld

Alison Baker

99.24%

0.76%

George Brack

99.10%

0.90%

Robert Gallagher

97.61%

2.39%

Anne Giardini

99.08%

0.92%

John Mackenzie

99.83%

0.17%

Peter Meredith

99.94%

0.06%

Patricia Palacios

99.94%

0.06%

Darren Pylot

98.46%

1.54%

Appointment of Auditor

% For

% Withheld

To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration

99.85%

0.15%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

% For

% Against

To pass an advisory vote on Capstone’s approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Management Information Circular

98.68%

1.32%

Advance Notice Policy

% For

% Against

To pass a vote on Capstone’s Advance Notice Policy.

99.97%

0.03%

Incentive Stock Option and Bonus Share Plan

% For

% Against

To approve all unallocated options, rights or entitlements pursuant to Capstone’s Stock Option and Bonus Share Plan.

86.66%

13.34%

Detailed voting results for the 2023 AGM are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503006048/en/

