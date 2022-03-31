Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MENDOTA, Ill., May 3, 2023

MENDOTA, Ill., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.5 million ($0.62 per share), compared to $1.9 million ($0.75 per share) during the first quarter of 2022.

Net interest income was $10.2 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $10.5 million in the same period of 2022, a decrease of 3%. The net interest margin was 2.94% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.21% for the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income was $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $0.4 million, or 14%, compared to $2.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. First State Mortgage standalone had a net loss of $0.64 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to net loss of $0.11 million at March 31, 2022.

Noninterest expense was $11.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.9 million, or 9%.

Total loans increased $161.0 million, or 15%, to $1.204 billion at March 31, 2023, from $1.043 billion at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.23% as of March 31, 2023, down from 0.27% at March 31, 2022.

Effective January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) new accounting standard. The provision for loan loss during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $0.17 million. The allowance for loan loss ended at $16.6 million at March 31, 2023 and represented 1.39% of gross loans compared to 1.60% at March 31, 2022. Asset quality continues to remain strong and charge offs remain low and below industry peers.

Deposits decreased $31.4 million, or 3%, year-over-year. The investment portfolio decreased $46.6 million or 18% year over year and totaled $217.3 million at March 31, 2023.

The Company's capital levels remain solid as of March 31, 2023, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.93%, up from 9.51% last year.

On March 7, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.20 per share, payable April 13, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023.

In announcing the results, President and CEO Tim McConville, stated, "Our first quarter numbers reflected the continued slowdown in mortgage activity; however, solid earnings performance existed. Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is stable as we continue to see strong performance with our borrowers. We remain diligent in monitoring our local competition to offer competitive rates while continuing to provide exceptional community banking services. Our main goal is to focus on increasing shareholder value in the years to come, while maintaining our core foundation of being a strong community bank. We continue to believe that our diversified balance sheet and lines of business are well-positioned. Overall, we anticipate loan demand to remain steady, and we look forward to supporting the credit needs of our businesses and communities."

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Champaign, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.

TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31ST

(000s omitted, except share data)










2023


2022







Interest Income



$ 15,475


$ 11,622

Interest Expense



5,276


1,115

Net Interest Income



10,199


10,507

Provision for Loan Losses



172


450

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses


10,027


10,057







Other Income



3,244


2,789

FDIC Assessments



102


90

Other Expenses



11,183


10,271

Income Before Income Taxes



1,986


2,485







Applicable Income Taxes



459


621

Security Gains (Losses)



-


-

Net Income (Loss)



$ 1,527


$ 1,864







Basic Net Income Per Share



$ 0.62


$ 0.75

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding


2,470,935


2,480,181


** Certain reclassifications have been made to preserve consistency between the periods presented.

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(000s omitted, except share data)






ASSETS


3/31/2023


3/31/2022

Cash and Due from Banks


$ 37,074


$ 63,897

Federal Funds Sold


3,250


10,615

Investment Securities


217,273


263,855

Loans and Leases


1,203,563


1,042,592

Less: Reserve for Loan Losses


(16,646)


(16,575)

Loans, Net


1,186,917


1,026,017

Bank Premises & Equipment


27,091


26,676

Intangibles


8,746


8,803

Other Real Estate Owned


133


2,222

Accrued Interest Receivable


5,641


5,073

Other Assets


37,798


32,437






TOTAL ASSETS


$ 1,523,923


$ 1,439,595






LIABILITIES





Demand Deposits


189,250


192,916

Interest-bearing Demand Deposits


408,206


442,522

Savings Deposits


242,467


291,114

Time Deposits


381,806


326,570

Total Deposits


1,221,729


1,253,122

Repurchase Agreements


22,697


23,045

Fed Funds Purchased


0


0

FHLB and Other Borrowings


125,000


5,000

Interest Payable


160


164

Subordinated Debt


9,792


9,767

Total Repos & Borrowings


157,649


37,976

Other Liabilities


13,700


15,554

Dividends Payable


506


506

TOTAL LIABILITIES


$ 1,393,584


$ 1,307,158






CAPITAL





Common Stock


2,463


2,481

Surplus


24,155


25,642

Preferred Stock


0


0

Retained Earnings


114,603


108,031

FASB 115 Adjustment


(10,882)


(3,717)

TOTAL CAPITAL


130,339


132,437






TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL


$ 1,523,923


$ 1,439,595






Book Value Per Share


$ 52.92


$ 53.39

Tangible Book Value Per Share


$ 49.36


$ 49.84

Bid Price


$ 42.30


$ 47.25

Period End Outstanding Shares


2,463,168


2,480,598

