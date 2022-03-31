PR Newswire
MENDOTA, Ill., May 3, 2023
MENDOTA, Ill., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023.
Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.5 million ($0.62 per share), compared to $1.9 million ($0.75 per share) during the first quarter of 2022.
Net interest income was $10.2 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $10.5 million in the same period of 2022, a decrease of 3%. The net interest margin was 2.94% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.21% for the first quarter of 2022.
Noninterest income was $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $0.4 million, or 14%, compared to $2.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. First State Mortgage standalone had a net loss of $0.64 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to net loss of $0.11 million at March 31, 2022.
Noninterest expense was $11.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.9 million, or 9%.
Total loans increased $161.0 million, or 15%, to $1.204 billion at March 31, 2023, from $1.043 billion at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.23% as of March 31, 2023, down from 0.27% at March 31, 2022.
Effective January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) new accounting standard. The provision for loan loss during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $0.17 million. The allowance for loan loss ended at $16.6 million at March 31, 2023 and represented 1.39% of gross loans compared to 1.60% at March 31, 2022. Asset quality continues to remain strong and charge offs remain low and below industry peers.
Deposits decreased $31.4 million, or 3%, year-over-year. The investment portfolio decreased $46.6 million or 18% year over year and totaled $217.3 million at March 31, 2023.
The Company's capital levels remain solid as of March 31, 2023, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.93%, up from 9.51% last year.
On March 7, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.20 per share, payable April 13, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023.
In announcing the results, President and CEO Tim McConville, stated, "Our first quarter numbers reflected the continued slowdown in mortgage activity; however, solid earnings performance existed. Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is stable as we continue to see strong performance with our borrowers. We remain diligent in monitoring our local competition to offer competitive rates while continuing to provide exceptional community banking services. Our main goal is to focus on increasing shareholder value in the years to come, while maintaining our core foundation of being a strong community bank. We continue to believe that our diversified balance sheet and lines of business are well-positioned. Overall, we anticipate loan demand to remain steady, and we look forward to supporting the credit needs of our businesses and communities."
Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Champaign, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.
TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31ST
(000s omitted, except share data)
2023
2022
Interest Income
$ 15,475
$ 11,622
Interest Expense
5,276
1,115
Net Interest Income
10,199
10,507
Provision for Loan Losses
172
450
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
10,027
10,057
Other Income
3,244
2,789
FDIC Assessments
102
90
Other Expenses
11,183
10,271
Income Before Income Taxes
1,986
2,485
Applicable Income Taxes
459
621
Security Gains (Losses)
-
-
Net Income (Loss)
$ 1,527
$ 1,864
Basic Net Income Per Share
$ 0.62
$ 0.75
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
2,470,935
2,480,181
** Certain reclassifications have been made to preserve consistency between the periods presented.
TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(000s omitted, except share data)
ASSETS
3/31/2023
3/31/2022
Cash and Due from Banks
$ 37,074
$ 63,897
Federal Funds Sold
3,250
10,615
Investment Securities
217,273
263,855
Loans and Leases
1,203,563
1,042,592
Less: Reserve for Loan Losses
(16,646)
(16,575)
Loans, Net
1,186,917
1,026,017
Bank Premises & Equipment
27,091
26,676
Intangibles
8,746
8,803
Other Real Estate Owned
133
2,222
Accrued Interest Receivable
5,641
5,073
Other Assets
37,798
32,437
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,523,923
$ 1,439,595
LIABILITIES
Demand Deposits
189,250
192,916
Interest-bearing Demand Deposits
408,206
442,522
Savings Deposits
242,467
291,114
Time Deposits
381,806
326,570
Total Deposits
1,221,729
1,253,122
Repurchase Agreements
22,697
23,045
Fed Funds Purchased
0
0
FHLB and Other Borrowings
125,000
5,000
Interest Payable
160
164
Subordinated Debt
9,792
9,767
Total Repos & Borrowings
157,649
37,976
Other Liabilities
13,700
15,554
Dividends Payable
506
506
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$ 1,393,584
$ 1,307,158
CAPITAL
Common Stock
2,463
2,481
Surplus
24,155
25,642
Preferred Stock
0
0
Retained Earnings
114,603
108,031
FASB 115 Adjustment
(10,882)
(3,717)
TOTAL CAPITAL
130,339
132,437
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
$ 1,523,923
$ 1,439,595
Book Value Per Share
$ 52.92
$ 53.39
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$ 49.36
$ 49.84
Bid Price
$ 42.30
$ 47.25
Period End Outstanding Shares
2,463,168
2,480,598
