MILWAUKEE, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Option Care Health.

Amedisys shareholders are expected to receive only 3.0213 shares of Option Care Health common stock for each share of Amedisys common stock they hold at the closing of the transaction, the equivalent of $97.38 per Amedisys share based on Option Care Health's closing stock price on May 2, 2023. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Amedisys by imposing a significant penalty if Amedisys accepts a superior bid. Amedisys insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Amedisys' board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Amedisys.

