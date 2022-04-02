Correction Notice of Second Quarter 2023 Results Press Release

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2023

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S" or the "Company"), today announced a correction to its press release originally issued on May 3, 2023, announcing the Company's unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended April 1, 2023.

In the original press release, the GAAP cash from operations and adjusted free cash flow was incorrectly reflected as the six-month periods ended April 1, 2023 and April 2, 2022. This has been corrected to reflect the GAAP cash from operations and adjusted free cash flow for the three-month periods ended April 1, 2023 and April 2, 2022.

These corrections are disclosed in the updated "Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights" and the related reconciliation table within the "Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Cash provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow".

The unaudited financial statements were correct in the original press release and have not changed. Likewise, the other U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were also correct and have not changed.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $173.0 million.
  • Gross margin of 48.6%.
  • Net income of $15.0 million or $0.26 per share; non-GAAP net income of $21.9 million or $0.38 per share.
  • GAAP cash from operations of $1.8 million; Adjusted free cash flow of $(8.6) million
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $734.1 million as of April 1, 2023.
  • The Company repurchased a total of 0.1 million shares of common stock at a cost of $5.0 million.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Cash provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow

(In thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)



Three months ended



April 1,
2023


April 2,
2022


December 31,
2022

U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities


$ 1,820


$ 73,135


$ 85,116

Expenditures for property, plant and equipment


(10,637)


(2,947)


(13,878)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment


235


119









Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow


(8,582)


70,307


71,238

About Kulicke & Soffa

Founded in 1951, Kulicke & Soffa specializes in developing cutting-edge semiconductor and electronics assembly solutions enabling a smart and more sustainable future. Our ever-growing range of products and services supports growth and facilitates technology transitions across large-scale markets, such as advanced display, automotive, communications, compute, consumer, data storage, energy storage and industrial.

Caution Concerning Results and Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, including the importance and competitiveness of our advanced display products and other emerging technology transitions, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic headwinds on our business, our ability to develop, manufacture and gain market acceptance of new products, and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 1, 2022, filed on November 17, 2022, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:


Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.


[email protected]




favicon.png?sn=CL90542&sd=2023-05-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/correction-notice-of-second-quarter-2023-results-press-release-301815747.html

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL90542&Transmission_Id=202305040336PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL90542&DateId=20230504
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.