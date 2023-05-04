Baidu to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 16, 2023

BEIJING, May 4, 2023

BEIJING, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU; HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced that it will report its financial results for the First Quarter 2023 ended March 31, 2023, before the U.S. market opens on May 16, 2023. Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on May 16, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on May 16, 2023, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Inc. Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call". Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click "Register". Upon registering, you will then be provided with the dial-in number, the passcode, and your unique access PIN. This information will also be emailed to you as a calendar invite.

For pre-registration, please click:
https%3A%2F%2Fs1.c-conf.com%2Fdiamondpass%2F10030497-jz1rwg.html
In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), the passcode and unique access PIN) provided in the calendar invite that you have received following your pre-registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.baidu.com.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until May 23, 2023:
US: 1855 883 1031
Reply PIN: 10030497

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on Nasdaq under "BIDU" and the HKEX under "9888." One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investors Relations
Baidu, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-5992-8888
Email: [email protected]

