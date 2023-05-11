Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union Partners with eGain and GreenPath for AI-Powered Coaching Automation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation ( EGAN), the leading knowledge platform for customer engagement, today announced that Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (RBFCU) selected the eGain AI Coach™ to offer personalized financial wellness plans at scale to its members and employees. Pre-packaged with financial wellness counseling expertise from GreenPath, a national nonprofit that provides financial counseling and education, eGain AI Coach uses behavioral best-practices, conversational automation, and digital messaging to guide people.

RBFCU’s mission is to improve the economic well-being and quality of life for its members. Using the AI Coach, RBFCU will digitally engage members and employees, discover their financial goals, and deliver personalized financial wellness action plans.

Deployed today across dozens of credit unions, the Coach has received rave reviews from consumers.

  • 87% say that the Coach-recommended plan is achievable.
  • 35% say that it helped reduce their credit-related stress.

“We are more than just a bank. Our mission is to help members save time, save money and make money,” said Sonya McDonald, Executive Vice President - Chief Operating Officer at RBFCU. “We will deliver on that mission with personalized service, advice and coaching, powered by eGain and GreenPath.”

“Our AI Coach, coupled with GreenPath’s best practices, cost-effectively delivers personalized financial guidance to consumers at scale,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We are pleased to help RBFCU stand out from the crowd with this disruptive innovation.”

About Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union
Established in 1952, Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial cooperative whose mission is to improve members’ economic well-being and quality of life. With assets exceeding $16 billion, RBFCU serves more than 1 million members at 62 branch locations throughout Texas.

About GreenPath Financial Wellness

GreenPath Financial Wellness is a national nonprofit that has empowered people to manage their debt, buy and remain in their homes, and lead financially healthy lives for 60 years. As one of the largest financial counseling agencies in the nation, GreenPath has assisted millions of people with education and products in debt and credit management, student loans, homeownership and foreclosure prevention. Headquartered in Michigan, GreenPath and its affiliates work directly with individuals, banks, credit unions and employer partners across the U.S. from more than 50 locations and through phone access and online tools. To learn more, visit www.greenpath.org or call 877-593-5945. Follow the nonprofit on Facebook and Instagram @greenpathfinancial and on Twitter @GreenPath.

About eGain
eGain Knowledge Hub automates and orchestrates customer engagement across touch points. Powered by AI and analytics, our secure cloud solution delivers personalized digital-first experiences, quick business value, and easy innovation. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

