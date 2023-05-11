Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTS) (“Vitesse”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared its second quarterly cash dividend for Vitesse’s common stock of $0.50 per share for stockholders of record as of June 15, 2023, which will be paid on June 30, 2023. Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of record and payment dates are subject to approval by the Board of Directors.

ABOUT VITESSE ENERGY, INC.

Vitesse Energy, Inc. is focused on returning capital to stockholders through owning financial interests as a non-operator in oil and gas wells drilled by leading US operators.

More information about Vitesse can be found at www.vitesse-vts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005401/en/

