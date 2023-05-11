PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. ( GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, announced today that a financial institution in Latin America is deploying millions of dollars of Gilat technology for satellite connectivity.



Thousands of Gilat VSATs are being deployed across the country for communications backup over satellite to expand the reliability and robustness of the network, which serves branches of a world-leading financial services company.

Thanks to Gilat’s innovative satellite communications technology, the financial services company is able to use existing infrastructure, preserve prior investments, and implement a robust backup over satellite solution as part of a system-wide upgrade and expansion of their network.

“With satellite backup empowered by Gilat's technology, we’re able to ensure secure, robust, and reliable communication, all of which are critical for financial institutions as well as many other applications,” said Ron Levin, Chief Commercial Officer at Gilat. “The team and I are proud of the strong benefits our leading, multi-service SkyEdge II-c platform continues to provide in Latin America and around the world.”

