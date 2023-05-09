Ascent Industries Co. (Nasdaq: ACNT) (“Ascent” or the “Company”), an industrials company focused on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Ascent management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. dial-in: 1-646-307-1963

International dial-in: 1-800-715-9871

Conference ID: 2763561

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here. The webcast will be archived for one year in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.ascentco.com.

About Ascent Industries Co.

Ascent Industries Co. (Nasdaq: ACNT) is a company that engages in a number of diverse business activities including the production of stainless steel and galvanized pipe and tube, the master distribution of seamless carbon pipe and tube, and the production of specialty chemicals. For more information about Ascent, please visit its web site at www.ascentco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005241/en/