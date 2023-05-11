Harrow (NASDAQ: HROW), a leading U.S. eyecare pharmaceutical company, today announced the launch of FDA-approved IHEEZO™ at the 2023 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) annual meeting being held May 5‑8, 2023, in San Diego, California. The Harrow commercial team will be available to discuss IHEEZO and the entire Harrow portfolio of ophthalmic pharmaceutical products at ASCRS booth #2237.

IHEEZO is a sterile, single-patient-use, physician-administered, ophthalmic gel preparation, containing no preservatives, that is safe and effective for ocular surface anesthesia. IHEEZO, which has been issued a J%26%238209%3BCode (J2403) and transitional pass-through reimbursement status by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), represents the first approved use in the U.S. ophthalmic market of chloroprocaine hydrochloride and the first branded ocular anesthetic approved for the U.S. ophthalmic market in nearly 14 years.

IHEEZO Launch Events

Dr. Richard L. Lindstrom will be making a presentation titled, Prospective%2C+Randomized+Comparison+of+Chloroprocaine+3%25+Gel+and+Tetracaine+0.5%25+Solution+for+Cataract+Surgery+Anesthesia. The presentation is scheduled during the Medications (Preoperative, Postoperative, Intraoperative) session on Sunday, May 7th, beginning at 3:40 p.m. PT in the SDCC, Upper Level, Room 5A.

Dr. William Wiley will speak about his experience using IHEEZO during a booth talk scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. PT at Harrow’s booth #2237 on Saturday, May 6th.

Harrow will host the “Harrow Brings Nashville to San Diego” IHEEZO Launch Event at the Hard Rock Hotel in downtown San Diego from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6th.

To attend the event and learn more about IHEEZO, please register by clicking+here.

All educational content of the ASCRS Annual Meeting is planned by its program committee. ASCRS does not endorse, promote, approve, or recommend using any products, devices, or services.

About Harrow

Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading U.S. eyecare pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative ophthalmic prescription therapies that are accessible and affordable. Harrow owns U.S. commercial rights to ten FDA-approved ophthalmic pharmaceutical products. Harrow also owns and operates ImprimisRx, the leading U.S. ophthalmic-focused pharmaceutical compounding business, which also serves as a mail-order pharmacy licensed to ship prescription medications in all 50 states. Harrow has non-controlling equity positions in Surface+Ophthalmics%2C+Inc. and Melt+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc., companies that began as subsidiaries of Harrow. Harrow also owns royalty rights in four late-stage drug candidates being developed by Surface and Melt.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any future health epidemics on our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; our ability to make commercially available our FDA‑approved products and compounded formulations and technologies in a timely manner or at all; market acceptance of the Company’s products and challenges related to the marketing of the Company’s products; risks related to our pharmacy operations; our ability to enter into other strategic alliances, including arrangements with pharmacies, physicians and healthcare organizations for the development and distribution of our products; our ability to obtain intellectual property protection for our assets; our ability to accurately estimate our expenses and cash burn, and raise additional funds when necessary; risks related to research and development activities; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and products; unexpected new data, safety and technical issues; regulatory and market developments impacting compounding pharmacies, outsourcing facilities and the pharmaceutical industry; competition; and market conditions. These and additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Harrow’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Harrow undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

ImprimisRx specializes in customizing medications to meet unique patient and practitioner needs. No compounded medication is reviewed by the FDA for safety or efficacy. ImprimisRx does not compound copies of commercially available products.

