ReWalk Robotics to Provide First U.S. Demonstrations of Groundbreaking Stairs-Enabled Exoskeleton Technology

2 hours ago
ReWalk Robotics will unveil its innovative new exoskeleton to the public at the upcoming Abilities Expo in New York, with live demonstrations from paralyzed individuals who use the technology to regain ambulatory access to real-world environments, including stairs and curbs

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. ( RWLK) (“ReWalk” or “The Company”), a leading provider of innovative technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with neurological conditions, today announced the first public U.S. demonstration of its innovative stairs-enabled exoskeleton at the upcoming Abilities Expo New York from Friday, May 5th to Sunday, May 7th. The Abilities Expo, to be held at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center, is open to the public and free to attend. ReWalk Robotics will feature demonstrations with ReWalk users at Booth #738 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. daily to showcase how this new technology enables individuals with spinal cord injury (“SCI”) to walk in real-world environments, including locations with stairs or curbs.

Recently cleared for use in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), ReWalk’s Stairs-Enabled Personal Exoskeleton was also granted “Breakthrough Device” designation as the only personal use exoskeleton to enable use on stairs and curbs. The added functionality is a significant advancement for those with SCI, expanding the use of their exoskeleton to a variety of different real-world obstacles and terrains in their home and community environment.

“We are excited to showcase the life-changing functionality and access that our stairs technology provides those with a ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton,” said Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer at ReWalk. “This is truly a first-of-its-kind development, and we are pleased to have actual ReWalk users available to demonstrate not only how this technology works, but also what it means for them in terms of increasing their freedom of mobility and access in their everyday lives.”

For more information about the ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton, please visit rewalk.com/take-the-stairs.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is a medical device company that designs, develops, and commercializes innovative technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with neurological conditions. ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for these individuals through the creation and development of market leading technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit rewalk.com.

ReWalk® and ReStore® are registered trademarks of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding ReWalk's future performance and other statements that are not statements of historical fact and, in some cases, may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "should," "would," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of ReWalk's control. Important factors that could cause ReWalk's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are more fully discussed in ReWalk’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in ReWalk's annual report on Form 10-K and 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause ReWalk's actual results to differ from the statements contained herein may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for ReWalk to predict all of them. Except as required by law, ReWalk undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

