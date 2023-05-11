SurgePays Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

2 hours ago
BARTLETT, Tenn., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. ( SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved, announced today that management will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter 2023 earnings on May 11, 2023, at 5:00pm ET.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed at 1Q 2023 Webcast, as well as on the company’s investor relations website at ir.surgepays.com.

Telephone access to the call will be available at 888-999-5318 (in the U.S.) or by dialing 848-280-6460 (outside U.S.).

A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call through Thursday, May 25, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 844-512-2921 (in the U.S.) or 412-317-6671 (outside U.S.). Enter Conference ID #0151927.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePhone and Torch Wireless provide subsidized mobile broadband to over 250,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. SurgePays fintech platform empowers clerks at over 8,000 convenience stores to provide a suite of prepaid wireless and financial products to underbanked customers. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

MZ Contact
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group – MZ North America
[email protected]
+561 489 5315

