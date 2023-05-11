NEW YORK, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced it was honored with two Markets Choice Awards at the annual gala celebrating the best in capital markets trading, technology, and talent. Mizuho Americas won the first-ever Best in Corporate Culture Award and was named Best in Derivatives.



The Best in Corporate Culture Award was introduced this year in recognition of the growing importance of company values in attracting and retaining top talent, delivering dynamic solutions, and building long-term customer value. Mizuho Americas was cited for its impressive growth in recent years, due largely to its success in establishing a common, united culture.

“The tone is definitely set from the top when it comes to prioritizing employee satisfaction, personal fulfillment, and professional advancement,” said Liz Ceisler, Mizuho Americas Chief Human Resources Officer. “Mizuho has placed great emphasis on building and maintaining a corporate culture where employees are recognized for their hard work, valued for who they are, and given opportunities to grow and give back.”

Best in Derivatives was awarded to the Mizuho Derivatives Risk Solutions team in recognition of its market-leading increase in client reputation and share of derivatives market revenue since 2017. The division has been expanding its product suite and creating increasingly-sophisticated solutions leveraging a revamped technology platform.

“It is exciting to be able to challenge our strong team with the resources to make new and innovative products possible,” said Shirley Liu, Head of Derivatives Risk Solutions Americas. “We have emerged as the go-to source for clients looking to analyze and mitigate sizable risk exposures affecting M&A and financing transactions across an array of shifting economic and geopolitical conditions.”

The Markets Choice Awards recognize the best of the best in capital markets trading and technology. Awards are determined by the Markets Media editorial staff.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of a broad range of financial services, including investment and corporate banking, lending, custody, treasury services, research and capital markets solutions. With professionals across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, Mizuho Americas supports corporate clients, institutional investors and public sector organizations by connecting local markets to a vast global network. To learn more about Mizuho Americas' business, values, and ethical commitments, and the entities it comprises, visit www.mizuhoamericas.com.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services through its subsidiaries. The group has approximately 800 offices and 50,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia. As of December 31, 2022, its total assets were approximately $2 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuhogroup.com.

