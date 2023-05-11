Mizuho Americas Wins the First-Ever Markets Choice Best in Corporate Culture Award

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Mizuho Derivatives Risk Solutions Named Best in Derivatives

NEW YORK, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced it was honored with two Markets Choice Awards at the annual gala celebrating the best in capital markets trading, technology, and talent. Mizuho Americas won the first-ever Best in Corporate Culture Award and was named Best in Derivatives.

The Best in Corporate Culture Award was introduced this year in recognition of the growing importance of company values in attracting and retaining top talent, delivering dynamic solutions, and building long-term customer value. Mizuho Americas was cited for its impressive growth in recent years, due largely to its success in establishing a common, united culture.

“The tone is definitely set from the top when it comes to prioritizing employee satisfaction, personal fulfillment, and professional advancement,” said Liz Ceisler, Mizuho Americas Chief Human Resources Officer. “Mizuho has placed great emphasis on building and maintaining a corporate culture where employees are recognized for their hard work, valued for who they are, and given opportunities to grow and give back.”

Best in Derivatives was awarded to the Mizuho Derivatives Risk Solutions team in recognition of its market-leading increase in client reputation and share of derivatives market revenue since 2017. The division has been expanding its product suite and creating increasingly-sophisticated solutions leveraging a revamped technology platform.

“It is exciting to be able to challenge our strong team with the resources to make new and innovative products possible,” said Shirley Liu, Head of Derivatives Risk Solutions Americas. “We have emerged as the go-to source for clients looking to analyze and mitigate sizable risk exposures affecting M&A and financing transactions across an array of shifting economic and geopolitical conditions.”

The Markets Choice Awards recognize the best of the best in capital markets trading and technology. Awards are determined by the Markets Media editorial staff.

About Mizuho Americas
Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of a broad range of financial services, including investment and corporate banking, lending, custody, treasury services, research and capital markets solutions. With professionals across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, Mizuho Americas supports corporate clients, institutional investors and public sector organizations by connecting local markets to a vast global network. To learn more about Mizuho Americas' business, values, and ethical commitments, and the entities it comprises, visit www.mizuhoamericas.com.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services through its subsidiaries. The group has approximately 800 offices and 50,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia. As of December 31, 2022, its total assets were approximately $2 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuhogroup.com.

For inquiries, please contact:

Jim Gorman
Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1-212-282-3867
[email protected]

Laura London
Vice President, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1-212-282-4446
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgzMjE2NCM1NTc1NjExIzIwODg5MDA=
Mizuho-Americas-Services-LLC.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.