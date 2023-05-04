Encompass Health declares dividend on common stock

2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 4, 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.15 per share, payable on July 17, 2023, to holders of record on July 3, 2023.

About Encompass Health
Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 157 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as the timing and amounts of dividends, are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, Encompass Health, through its senior management, may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such estimates, projections, and forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Encompass Health undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those estimated by Encompass Health include, but are not limited to, the legal, regulatory and administrative developments that occur at the federal, state and local levels; general conditions in the economy and capital markets, including any instability or uncertainty related to armed conflict or an act of terrorism, governmental impasse over approval of the United States federal budget, an increase in the debt ceiling, or an international sovereign debt crisis;; Encompass Health's ability to comply with extensive, complex, and ever-changing regulations in the healthcare industry; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of Encompass Health's information systems, including unauthorized access to or theft of patient, business associate, or other sensitive information; changes, delays in (including in connection with resolution of Medicare payment reviews or appeals), or suspension of reimbursement for Encompass Health's services by governmental or private payors; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in Encompass Health's SEC filings and other public announcements, including Encompass Health's Form 10K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Media Contact:
Casey Winger | 205 447-6410
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Mark Miller | 205 970-5860
[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-declares-dividend-on-common-stock-301816091.html

